Thursday, March 23, 2023
Robert Downey Jr. could star in big-screen remake of Hitchock’s ‘Vertigo’

ABC/Randy Holmes

Robert Downey Jr. might just star in a remake of one of Alfred Hitchcock‘s most beloved thrillers.

Deadline reports Downey is interested in starring in and producing a big-screen remake of Alfred Hitchcock‘s Vertigo, with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight — who will reportedly be writing the next Star Wars film — adapting the screenplay.

Downey would be playing the role made famous by famed Hitchcock collaborator Jimmy Stewart: a detective who retires after developing the titular symptom when a colleague falls from a rooftop during a chase. The former gumshoe is subsequently tasked with minding a friend’s wife, but the simple case turns out to be anything but.

There’s no word yet on who will fill the considerable shoes of the legendary filmmaker, but the trade reports the Hitchcock Estate is having a say in the project and was leaning toward Paramount — the studio that released the original.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

