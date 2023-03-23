Becoming sunny and 70 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

A warm front will lift north into the Ohio valley where it will be the focus for rounds of showers Thursday into Friday, placing most of our region with a pattern of dry and mild weather. On Friday, this front will start to sag south with its associated showers reaching at least the northern half of the region, but with temperatures still on the mild side across the area. Friday night this front will lift north of the area in response to the approach of a cold front, with the cold front expected to cross our area on Saturday.

In the forecast:

Gradually becoming sunny with a high of 70 today. Mostly clear with a low of 55 tonight. There is a 20% chance of rain Friday and Friday night with a high of 80 and a low of 57. On Saturday there is a 70% chance of rain with a high of 76. Saturday night that chance of rain drops to 30% with a low of 53.