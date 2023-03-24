Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainmentAdam McKay arrests Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams and more...
Entertainment

Adam McKay arrests Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams and more for serial killer satire

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
12
Netflix/Dimitrios Kambouris

Director-writer Adam McKay, who recently called the shots on Netflix’s environmental disaster movie Don’t Look Up, starring Oscar winners Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, has lined up some major stars for his next big comedy.

Deadline reports Oscar-nominated screenwriter McKay has netted Robert Downey Jr., The Batman‘s Robert Pattinson, Till‘s Danielle Deadwyler, and Oscar winners Amy Adams and Forest Whitaker for a dark comedy centering on a serial killer.

The trade reports Average Height, Average Build will have Pattinson playing a killer who turns to a Washington DC lobbyist, played by Adams, in an effort to help change the laws so that he could literally get away with murder.

Deadline says Downey will play a retired cop who still wants to bring the killer to justice. The film will reportedly start production later this year, bound for either theaters or streaming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth divorcing after 12 years of marriage
Next article
Pennsylvania school district sues Norfolk Southern over East Palestine train derailment
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE