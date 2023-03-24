HomeNewsNationalCoyote injures two toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale: Officials
National

Coyote injures two toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale: Officials

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
3
Mark Newman/Getty Images

(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — Arizona officials are searching for a large coyote who they say injured two toddlers in separate attacks in Scottsdale this week.

Both toddlers were treated for minor injuries and released following the incidents on Saturday and Wednesday, according to Arizona’s Game and Fish Department.

“The coyote shows little fear of people and may have been illegally fed in the past,” the department said in a statement on Thursday. “Parents of toddlers in the area should keep their children close when outdoors and be vigilant.”

The Game and Fish Department said it’s patrolling the area with help from Scottsdale police.

The department asks anyone who spots a coyote to immediately call 623-236-7201.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Dunkin’ adds breakfast tacos to morning menu in a sea of savory fast food competition
Next article
Dangerous tornado outbreak heads to the South: Latest forecast
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.