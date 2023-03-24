HomeNewsEntertainmentJeremy Renner gets reunited with snowplow that ran him over
Jeremy Renner gets reunited with snowplow that ran him over

Jeremy Renner is proving once again that his sense of humor remained unscathed after the New Year’s Day snowplow accident that could have killed him.

The actor posted a video to his Instagram stories of him recording that he has been reunited with his snowcat snowplow that was at the center of his near-fatal mishap.

Reno, Nevada authorities had seized the 14,330 pound vehicle as part of their investigation into the accident, which occurred when the actor was pulled under its tracks, suffering more than 30 broken bones as well as blunt chest trauma.

According to the video, the snowcat was returned to him on Thursday, From another car, Renner recorded the plowing machine being driven back to his home, with the help of local cops.

“The cat get a police escort. Feels like the Green mile!” Renner captioned the video, referencing the 1999 film in which Tom Hanks played a prison guard who worked on death row.

The Mayor of Kingstown star required emergency surgery and spent weeks in intensive care after the accident. He continues to recover at home.

