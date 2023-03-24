Friday, March 24, 2023
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ already killing it at the box office

Fans are apparently ready for John Wick to be back. The fourth chapter of the hit franchise has already broken a series record, and it only officially hit theaters on Friday.

Variety reports John Wick: Chapter 4 snagged some $8.9 million in sneak preview ticket sales in this country on Thursday alone.

By comparison, the last film in the series, Chapter 3: Parabellum, earned $5.9 million in its domestic sneaks, John Wick 2 earned $2.2 million and the original made $950,000 during its Thursday night screenings, according to the trade.

The latest installment’s huge sneaks have put Keanu Reeves‘ latest adventure as Baba Yaga on track for not only a record opening for the series, but an impressive weekend open overall, with an expected take of up to $70 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

