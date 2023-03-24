Friday, March 24, 2023
'John Wick', ranked: Fans sound off on the "#1 Action Film Franchise"

This weekend, John Wick: Chapter 4 explodes into theaters, and to that end, the website Ranker polled its users about what they thought of Keanu Reeves‘ hitman movies.

Turns out, they love them. A lot.

The Keanu Reeves film series appears on countless fan surveys on the site, which lets its 30 million monthly visitors vote up or down on various topics.

For example, the John Wick movies ranked #1 on Ranker’s list of the Greatest Action Film Franchises, ahead of Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible movies (#2), the Jason Bourne collection (#3) and even James Bond’s decades of films (#4).

Chapter 4 is ranked #3 on the Most Anticipated Sequels And Reboots We Can’t Wait To See — behind only Deadpool at #2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — and it’s #5 on its list of the website’s Most Anticipated Movies of 2023.

What’s more, 2014’s original John Wick ranked #11 on the list of the Greatest Action Movies of All Time, ahead of classics like Die Hard (#15) and Top Gun (#22).

Keanu’s black-suited assassin also ranked #2 on The Manliest Action Movie Heroes Of All Time list, behind only Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s “Dutch” in 1987’s Predator.

Perhaps its no surprise then that John Wick is ranked #33 on the Best Fictional Characters You’d Leave Your Man For poll, putting the dog lover with the bulletproof suit ahead of Harrison Ford‘s Indiana Jones and John Krasinski‘s Office romantic Jim Halpert.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

