‘Numerous’ migrants reported injured in train car in Texas: Police

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) — “Numerous” migrants were reported injured in a train car in Uvalde County, Texas, on Friday, police said.

Medical helicopters responded to the scene in an area on US Highway 90 near Knippa, Uvalde police said on Facebook.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told ABC San Antonio affiliate KSAT that people inside the train car called 911.

The incident was not a derailment, a source told ABC News.

The portion of the highway, which runs parallel to train tracks in the area, was closed between Uvalde and Sabinal but reopened Friday evening, police said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the scene.

Knippa is located about 70 miles west of San Antonio.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.