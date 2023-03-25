Saturday, March 25, 2023
Fire destroys mobile home

Fieldale mobile home destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday
Around 10 minutes after midnight on Thursday a fire started in a single wide trailer home at 102 Chadmore Dr. causing a total loss.
