Fire destroys mobile home
By WHEE Staff
March 25, 2023

Fieldale mobile home destroyed by fire in the early hours of Thursday

Around 10 minutes after midnight on Thursday a fire started in a single wide trailer home at 102 Chadmore Dr. causing a total loss.