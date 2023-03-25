Community Calendar

Saturday, March 25, 2023
Saturday, March 25

Altrusa of Martinsville and Henry County Spring Yard Sale from 7 a.m. until noon at Calvary Christian Church, Mulberry Road, fellowship hall.

Fish Fry at 11 a.m. at the Divine Faith Holiness Church, 1002 West Fayette Street, Martinsville.

Meet the Author, Bonnie Turner, author of “They Eyes of Freya;” Joseph Lovell, author of “Echoes of Sandy Creek;” Pam Cobler, author of “Manners Matter;” and E. Gale Buck, author of “The Woodman’s Tale: Share your Life Without Expectation,” at the Made in Martinsville Store, 105 E. Main Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

TheatreWorks Community Players Volunteer Open House from 2-3 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin Street.

Monday, March 27

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant in Rocky Mount.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet at 6 p.m. at the Patrick County Administration Building.

Tuesday, March 28

Henry County Board of Supervisors meet at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Henry County Administration Building.

Martinsville City Council meets in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 7

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kickoff “Sounds on the Square,” the 2023 Uptown First Friday Series, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

Saturday, April 22

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.

Bassett Library to expand
Obituaries
