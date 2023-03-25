Sunday, March 26, 2023
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charges; rep denies wrongdoing

Jonathan Majors was arrested Saturday following an alleged domestic dispute in New York City, ABC News has confirmed.

According to a statement from an NYPD spokesperson, a 911 call was made from a Chelsea apartment Saturday morning. The 30-year-old female victim told police she had been assaulted. Police said the victim “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

Majors was taken into custody on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

A representative for the 33-year-old actor told ABC News that Majors “has done nothing wrong.”  “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up,” the rep said.

Majors most recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

