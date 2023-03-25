Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Michael Wayne Hairston died Monday. A visitation service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral at 1:30 p.m. at Hairston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Piney Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Danville.

William “Soda Pop” King, 72, of Martinsville, died March 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Fayette Street Christian Church in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the home. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Angeline Riddle Oakley, 85, of Martinsville, died Thursday. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville is in charge.

Rod Cameron Powell, 67, of Ridgeway, died Tuesday. A memorial service will be Saturday, at 11 a.m. at Wright Funeral Service.

Sammie L. Seaton, 70, of Collinsville, died March 17. Visitation will be Monday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Lawrence “Skippy” Edward Sledge, Jr. 79 of Bassett died Thursday. A graveside service will be held Monday, at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Burial Park with a thirty-minute visitation prior to the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Margaret Ann Sebastian Vernon, 87, died Thursday. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.