Saturday, March 25, 2023
HomeNewsLocalPrison nurse charged in death of inmate
Local

Prison nurse charged in death of inmate

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Prison nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in August death of inmate
A jail nurse has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in the August death of inmate Bradley Steven Hensley.
Previous article
Fire destroys mobile home
Next article
Bassett Library to expand
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE