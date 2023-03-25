Saturday, March 25, 2023
Two Cuban migrants flew hang glider to Key West airport: Sheriff’s office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

(KEY WEST, Fla.) — Two Cuban migrants landed at Key West International Airport on a motorized hang glider Saturday morning, authorities said.

They were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after landing at approximately 10:30 am. local time, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which has deputies assigned to the airport.

No serious injuries were reported, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office and Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar shared images of the powered hang glider following the incident.

ABC News has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident.

“Cuban migrants arrive in all manner, typically in makeshift homemade boats,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt told ABC News. “This is not a typical event, but it’s not completely unusual.”

Chris Ferrara, a Key West local and self-proclaimed aviation buff, told ABC News he was driving his golf cart nearby when he heard the distinct noise of the hang glider engine hovering above him.

“I looked up and just knew that it shouldn’t be there,” Ferrara said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

