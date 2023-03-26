Jonathan Majors’ attorney says actor is “completely innocent” following assault arrest

ABC

Following his arrest in an alleged domestic assault incident Saturday, Jonathan Majors’ attorney released a statement denying allegations of wrongdoing.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent … We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Priya Chaudhry, Majors’ attorney, said in a statement Sunday.

Chaudhry said the evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where the alleged assault occurred, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the alleged incident, “and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

“The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon,” Chaudhry’s statement said.

Police officers initially responded to a 911 call Majors made himself, purportedly over concerns about his girlfriend, with whom he lives in a penthouse apartment in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, police sources told ABC News.

The girlfriend, whose name was not released, told officers she and Majors were in a taxi on their way home from a bar in Brooklyn when, she alleged, he physically attacked her, the sources said.

Majors was charged with two misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree aggravated harassment, second-degree harassment and third-degree attempted assault.

He appeared briefly in court, and a judge released him on his own recognizance. His next court date is May 8.

Repercussions over the Creed III actor’s arrest have already started. The U.S. Army Enterprise Marketing Office announced Sunday that it is pulling two advertisements Majors appears in as part of the army’s “Be All You Can Be” recruitment campaign.

