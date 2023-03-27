Monday, March 27, 2023
‘Bear’ bites ‘Whale’: ‘Cocaine Bear’ takes down Oscar-winning ‘The Whale’

One might not think Cocaine Bear could turn its powdered nose up at an Oscar-winning drama, but that happened on the streaming charts.

Elizabeth Banks‘ pulpy stoned bear movie stayed at #1 on the top 10 from Vudu, Fandango’s streaming service, for the second week in a row, where it managed to best Brendan Fraser‘s Oscar-winning performance in The Whale.

The latter film has been in the top 10 in various positions since Fraser won his Best Actor trophy, but streaming audiences are apparently hooked on Cocaine Bear.

In the movie’s second week atop the charts, Guy Ritchie‘s action comedy Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre took second place, and The Whale took third.

