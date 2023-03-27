Indiana Jones and the Golden Palm: Fifth Indy film will reportedly debut at Cannes Film Festival

Lucasfilm

Indiana Jones’ fifth cinematic adventure, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will reportedly debut this spring at the historic Cannes Film Festival.

That’s according to Variety, which is reporting “Indy 5” will follow Top Gun: Maverick‘s takeoff from the famed fest last year, the start of the Tom Cruise blockbuster’s more than $1.4 billion strafing run on theaters worldwide.

While the official lineup for this year’s event won’t be revealed until April 13, the trade speculates that the James Mangold-directed, Steven Spielberg/George Lucas-produced movie starring Harrison Ford will screen on the second or third day of the festival, either May 17 or May 18. The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival runs May 16-27.

Like Maverick, Dial of Destiny won’t be in contention for Cannes’ coveted top prize, the Palme D’or.

Also starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies and Boyd Holbrook, Lucasfilm’s fifth Indy adventure comes to theaters worldwide on June 30.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.