‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ tops the box office with franchise record $73.5 million debut

John Wick: Chapter 4 blew away the competition at the North American box office, opening with an estimated $73.5 million. The latest chapter in the action series, led by Keanu Reeves, recorded a franchise-best debut, topping the previous series high of $56.8 million set by John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Internationally, John Wick: Chapter 4 collected an estimated $64 million, bringing its global tally to $137.5 million.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods dipped to second place, with an estimated $9.7 million, bringing its current domestic total to $46 million.

Third place belonged to Scream VI, delivering an estimated $8.4 million. The latest installment in the slasher franchise has grossed $89.8 million in North America and another $49.4 million internationally after three weeks.

Creed III landed in fourth place with an estimated $8.36 million at the domestic box office, bringing its four-week tally to $140.8 million. The third Creed movie added another $105 million at the international box office for a global haul of $245.8 million..

Rounding out the top five was the prehistoric thriller 65, grabbing an estimated $3.2 million in its third week of release. Its domestic tally now stands at $27.8 million.

