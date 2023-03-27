Nashville school shooting updates: Three children, two adults dead

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Three children and two adults have died following a shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, according to an official at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The shooting unfolded Monday morning at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

Police said officers “engaged” with the suspect and the suspect is dead. It is not clear if the suspect is among the two adults and three children who were declared dead at the hospital.

