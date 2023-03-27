Monday, March 27, 2023
HomeNewsNationalNashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims
National

Nashville school shooting: What to know about the 6 victims

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
2
The Covenant School

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — The six victims of a fatal shooting at a private school in Nashville, Tennessee, have been identified by law enforcement officials.

Three children and three staff members were killed at the Covenant School, a Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade, on Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department identified the victims as Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; Hallie Scruggs, 9; William Kinney, 9; Cynthia Peak, 61; Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Katherine Koonce, 60
Koonce was the head of the Covenant School, according to police.

Cynthia Peak, 61
Peak was a substitute teacher, according to investigators.

Mike Hill, 61
Hill was a custodian, investigators said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Be kind, rewind: Blockbuster Video’s website returns, sparking speculation and nostalgia
Next article
What’s in your travel bag? Doctors share tips on what to pack for medical issues
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE