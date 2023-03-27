Monday, March 27, 2023
Two dead, five injured in shootings at two Little Rock locations, police say

By WHEE Staff
(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Two people were killed and five were injured in a pair of shootings in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Sunday evening, local police said.

Little Rock Police officials said they’d opened a homicide investigation after the shootings, which happened within moments of each other along Asher Avenue. It was initially unclear if the incidents were related, authorities said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Police said they were alerted at about 9:25 p.m. local time that two people were injured in a shooting near the intersection of Asher and University avenues.

“Moments later, near Asher Avenue and Adams Street, multiple people were shot resulting in two homicides,” officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

