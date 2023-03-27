Vincent D’Onofrio spotted in NYC as Kingpin; says second season of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ being planned

Netflix

Daredevil fans have been freaking out thanks to Vincent D’Onofrio being snapped on the streets of New York City once again portraying Wilson Fisk/Kingpin on the set of Daredevil: Born Again.

What’s more, the celebrated actor — who was brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Disney+ series Hawkeye after playing him in the acclaimed “Netflix Marvel” shows — tells Newsweek that Born Again is being developed with a second season already in mind. The show is bound for Disney+.

Once again, Charlie Cox returns as blind lawyer turned vigilante Matt Murdock for the show, after appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; Jon Bernthal also reprises from the Netflix days as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

D’Onofrio explains, “I think we’re [only] a couple weeks in, and the show is going to be very, very different than the Netflix show, and it’s so exciting because … I think it’s something that people are not going to expect.”

The Godfather of Harlem star adds, “But … the main thing is to answer the fans. To give them what they want but try to be original in some way at the same time, and so that’s what we’re doing on the show.”

He calls it “really deep, really emotional,” and noted that “by the second season, there are gigantic, gigantic payoffs — in the first season, too, but I can’t say much about that — but the fans are gonna really get what they want. It’s really quite cool to be doing it.”

It remains to be seen how different Born Again will be from its Netflix predecessors, which can be seen on family-friendly Disney+ in spite of their mature rating.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

