Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Entertainment

Disney/Pixar debuts new ‘Elemental’ trailer

The new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming film Elemental is here.

The film, which will take audiences to Element City, a world that centers around the four elements — fire, air, earth and water — will explore what happens when fire, air, earth and water residents live together.

In the new trailer, one of the film’s characters, Ember (voiced by Leah Lewis), whom Disney describes as a “fire woman with a great sense of humor who loves her family but can be hot-headed at times,” shares what each element is and what sets them apart.

The new trailer also introduces audiences to Wade (Mamoudou Athie), an observant, empathetic, 20-something water guy; Clod (Mason Wertheimer), a young, street-smart earth kid; and Gale (The GoldbergsWendi McLendon-Covey), an air element with a big personality.

Things get … steamy when Ember and Wade meet, and come into each other’s worlds, despite her warning him that “elements don’t mix.”

Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara voices Wade’s mom, Brook.

The Peter Sohn-directed film will open in theaters on June 16.

Disney is the parent company of Pixar and ABC News.

