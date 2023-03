Perry Gerenday/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A fire broke out at the Instituto Nacional de Migración, a migrant detention center in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on Monday, killing at least 39 people, officials said in a statement.

The center houses migrants near the Puente Internacional Lerdo Stanton bridge to El Paso, Texas.

Story developing…

