By WHEE Staff
Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

James M. Akridge, 92, of Bassett, died Monday. Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.

Adrian Orlando Hairston, 55, of Martinsville, died on March 23. The funeral will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

William “Soda Pop” King, 72, of Martinsville, died March 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Fayette Street Christian Church in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the home. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Dovie Hughes “Shirley” Lawrence, of Martinsville, died Saturday. A visitation will be Thursday at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will take place immediately after the visitation at 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Calvin Clay Preston, 58, of Martinsville, died March 24. The funeral will be Friday, at 1 p.m. at The Pentecostal Assembly Building. Burial will follow at the Preston Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be Thursday, from 2 -5 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gloria Breeden Roop, 80, died March 12. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Christian Church, in Martinsville, on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Paul David Salmons, 64, of Collinsville, died Friday. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Salmons Family Cemetery in Cascade. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Sammie L. Seaton, 70, of Collinsville, died March 17. Visitation will be Monday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jean Seay, 83, of Martinsville died Tuesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Elizabeth Ann Scott Stilwell died Saturday. A celebration of life service will be at Fort Trial Baptist Church on Thursday, 4 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A meal will follow. A private burial will be held at the Scott Family Cemetery at a later date. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Margaret Vernon, 87, of Bassett, died Thursday. The visitation will be Monday, at Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church at 6 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, at the church. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.