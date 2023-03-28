Tuesday, March 28, 2023
‘Succession’ Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen reportedly joining ‘Deadpool 3’

Graeme Hunter/HBO — 20th Century Fox

Matthew Macfadyen, who won an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy in 2022 for his portrayal of Tom Wambsgans in HBO’s acclaimed Succession, has reportedly been tapped by producer and star Ryan Reynolds for Deadpool 3.

The anticipated movie, the first official Marvel Cinematic Universe entry for Reynolds’ motormouthed mercenary since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019, will also star with Ryan’s bestie Hugh Jackman, playing Wolverine for the first time since hanging up his adamantium claws with 2016’s Oscar-nominated Logan.

It’s not known who Macfadyen will play, according to The Wrap; the same goes for The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, save that she’s reportedly the heavy in the film.

Deadpool 3 is slated to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, helmed by Stranger Things vet and Reynolds’ Free Guy and The Adam Project director Shawn Levy.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

