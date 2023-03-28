Tuesday, March 28, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Succession''s fourth season debuts to show's best numbers
Entertainment

‘Succession”s fourth season debuts to show’s best numbers

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
4
HBO/Macall Polay

Now these are numbers even Logan Roy could smile about: HBO’s Emmy-winning drama Succession debuted its fourth season Sunday night with a series record.

The cable network touted some 2.3 million people watched the first episode of the fourth and final season — a 62% jump compared to last season’s premiere.

The audience, from streamers of HBO Max as well as linear viewers, was 51% ahead of the season 2 premiere of The White Lotus and trailed only House of the Dragon, The Last of Us and Euphoria among HBO’s best launches.

The first three seasons of the show starring award-winning Brian Cox as the icy business titan Logan Roy have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, during its run to date.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
One in 12 kids lose a parent or sibling before turning 18: Report
Next article
Bank regulators blame SVB collapse on ‘textbook’ mismanagement during Senate grilling
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE