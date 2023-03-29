1-year-old allegedly fatally shot by 5-year-old sibling at apartment: Police

Miguel Marin/EyeEm/Getty Images

(LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — A 1-year-old boy was allegedly fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling at an apartment in Indiana, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lafayette around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Responding officers found the 1-year-old dead from a gunshot wound at the residence, police said.

“Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined that the child was shot by his five-year-old sibling, who was able to gain access to a weapon in the apartment,” the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

The weapon was a handgun, according to police.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and the preliminary cause of death is one gunshot wound, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

The coroner identified the victim as 16-month-old Isiah Johnson.

There are no further updates in the investigation at this time, police said.

“This continues to be an active investigation by our department,” Lafayette Capt. Brian Phillips said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

