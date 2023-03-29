‘Bachelorette’ alum Rachel Recchia supports Gabi Elnicki following Zach Shallcross breakup

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Rachel Recchia, who co-starred alongside Gabby Windey on season 19 of The Bachelorette, showed her support for Gabi Elnicki following her emotional breakup with Zach Shallcross on Monday’s season 27 Bachelor finale.

“Showing emotion like this takes so much vulnerability, gabi you are a queen!” Recchia tweeted while watching Gabi and Zach’s confrontation aired on After the Final Rose.

Elnicki said she felt “ashamed” after Zach told Kaity Biggar — and “the whole nation” — that they’d been intimate during their overnight date.

“It was consensual and it was what we wanted. We decided that it was going to be between us,” the 25-year-old Vermont native told Shallcross. “We said that that night. And I remember I was brushing my teeth, you came up behind me, you kissed me on the back of my head, you said, ‘This is just between us.’ And I said, ‘Yes, this is just between us.'”

“I thought it was love. I thought it was more than a TV show,” Gabi continued, choking back tears. “I get it, sex sells, but now I’ve become a narrative.”

Zach offered his apology, explaining, “In my mind, it was just the secret that I had to not have. The last thing I wanted to do was hurt you like that… From the bottom of my heart, I’m sorry.”

Rachel also liked The Bachelorette season 14 contestant Jason Tartick’s tweet nominating Zach’s runners-up, Gabi and Ariel Frenkel, as the next bachelorettes, following previously announced season 20 star, Charity Lawson. “Go back to back to back bachelorettes, Charity to Gabby to Ariel … put the guys on the back burner #TheBachelorFinale,” he shared.

