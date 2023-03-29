“I was knocked out”: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick reflect on falling in love more than 35 years ago

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick are reflecting on their decadeslong love story.

The two actors met on the set of the movie Lemon Sky in 1987 (it aired on PBS the following year), and the rest, as they say, was history.

“I was knocked out,” Bacon, 64, told People of seeing future wife Sedgwick, 57, for the first time. “I thought she was amazing.”

Sedgwick, who hadn’t seen Bacon in the now-iconic film Footloose at the time, said her first impression of him was, “He thinks he’s really cool.”

The pair eventually went on their first date, and Sedgwick said the morning after she realized Bacon was the one for her.

“I remember waking up and going, ‘I feel like home,'” she said. “I realized, ‘Oh, that was him.'”

Bacon and Sedgwick married in September 1988 and have two children together, 33-year-old son Travis Sedgwick Bacon and 31-year-old daughter Sosie Ruth Bacon.

Sedgwick said she and Bacon have “always been each other’s biggest support and fans” and credited their successful marriage to a “crucial” sense of humor, calling her husband “very freaking funny.”

