In Brief: ‘X-Files’ reboot from ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler, and more

A day after The Bachelor season 27 ended with Zach Shallcross proposing to ER nurse Kaity Biggar, Entertainment Weekly reports creator Mike Fleiss is leaving the long-running ABC franchise after 21 years. Bachelor executive producers Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland and Jason Ehrlich will take over as showrunners. “I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss said in a statement on Tuesday. “They’ve found the perfect creative team for me to entrust The Bachelor franchise and keep this lightning in a bottle bold and moving forward. Let the journey continue.” Season 20 of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 26 at a new time, 9 p.m. ET on ABC…

Paramount+ has picked up Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Lower Decks for a third and fifth season, respectively, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Strange New Worlds follows the USS Enterprise crew in the decade before the original Star Trek series took place and stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The animated series Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the USS Cerritos, and features the voices of Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. The new seasons of both shows will premiere this summer…

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever writer and director Ryan Coogler is rebooting The X-Files. Original series creator Chris Carter revealed the news during an interview with the CBC’s On the Coast with Gloria Macarenko, saying, “I just spoke to a young man, Ryan Coogler, who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he’s got his work cut out for him because we covered so much territory.” The X-Files originally aired on Fox from 1993-2001 before being revived at the network for two more seasons in 2016 and 2018. There’s no information at the moment on which network or platform will carry the show…

