Obituaries

James M. Akridge, 92, of Bassett, died Monday. Collins-McKee-Stone in Bassett is in charge.

Adrian Orlando Hairston, 55, of Martinsville, died on March 23. The funeral will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

William “Soda Pop” King, 72, of Martinsville, died March 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. at Fayette Street Christian Church in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the home. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Dovie Hughes “Shirley” Lawrence, 88, of Martinsville, died Saturday. A visitation will be Thursday at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will take place immediately after the visitation at 1 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services. Interment will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Calvin Clay Preston, 58, of Martinsville, died March 24. The funeral will be Friday, at 1 p.m. at The Pentecostal Assembly Building. Burial will follow at the Preston Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A floating visitation will be Thursday, from 2 -5 p.m. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Gloria Breeden Roop, 80, died March 12. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Christian Church, in Martinsville, on Wednesday, at 2 p.m. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the service.

Paul David Salmons, 64, of Collinsville, died Friday. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in the Salmons Family Cemetery in Cascade. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.

Sammie L. Seaton, 70, of Collinsville, died March 17. Visitation will be Monday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Jean Seay, 83, of Martinsville died Tuesday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Elizabeth Ann Scott Stilwell died Saturday. A celebration of life service will be at Fort Trial Baptist Church on Thursday, 4 p.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. A meal will follow. A private burial will be held at the Scott Family Cemetery at a later date. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Hattie Francis Martin Turner, 91, of Bassett, died Sunday. A graveside service will be held at Old Center Church cemetery on Good Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.