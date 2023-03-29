Supervisors Join Forces with School Board for Construction Grant

The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday in support of an application by the Henry County School Board for the Virginia School Construction Assistance Program.

The program was created by the Virginia General Assembly in 2022 to award grants on a competitive basis for local school boards that demonstrate a commitment and need for the funding of construction, expansion, or modernization of public school buildings.

This commitment and need have previously been demonstrated through the one percent sales tax increase the Board of Supervisors implemented to generate revenue for school construction and capital projects. It has also been demonstrated through a formal agreement between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board to ensure at least 50 percent of the school’s carryover funds are returned to the School Board for ongoing school needs.

In other matters, the Board:

• Approved a proclamation recognizing April 23-29 as National Library Week in Henry County.

• Approved an additional appropriation of $665,000 received from the Appalachian Regional

Commission Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization for Phase

6A of the Dick and Willie Passage.

• Recognized the winning teams from the Parks & Recreation winter sports programs.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a change to the Henry County Code of Ordinances to

allow for lifetime dog tags.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a request to rezone approximately 8.1 acres of the

Iriswood District from Suburban Residential District to Agricultural District. The applicant wishes

to build a home on the property and use the land for agricultural purposes, including the

keeping of animals.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a request to rezone approximately 1 acre of the Reed

Creek District from Agricultural District to Commercial District. The applicant wishes to

construct a billboard on the property.

• Conducted a public hearing and approved a request to rezone approximately 5 acres of the

Reed Creek District from Suburban Residential District to Agricultural District. The applicant

wishes to construct a large storage shelter on the property.

• Appointed Stu Warren to the Patrick & Henry Community College Board for an unexpired term

ending June 30, 2024.

• Issued a refund of business license fees for the years of 2021 and 2022 to Roochi Traders Inc., in

a total amount of $20,468.25 to be paid from the county’s general fund balance.

• Set a public hearing for a siting agreement with Vesper Energy on April 17 at 7 p.m.