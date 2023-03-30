In Brief: Netflix renews ‘The Night Agent’; Fan faves return for ‘Deadpool 3’, and more

A week after debuting at #1 on Netflix’s English TV list with more than 168 million hours watched, the streamer has renewed The Night Agent for a second season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series, based on a novel by Matthew Quirk, follows an FBI agent — played by Gabriel Basso — thrown into a vast conspiracy about a mole at the highest levels of the United States government. The second season will arrive in 2024 and consist of another 10 episodes…

Comedy Central dropped the first official teaser for season 3 of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens on Wednesday. Additionally, Variety reports guest stars for the upcoming season include Michael Bolton, Ronny Chieng, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong and Frankie Muniz. Awkwafina stars as the titular character, Nora Lin, who leans on her dad, grandmother and cousin –played respectively by BD Wong, Lori Tan Chinn and Bowen Yang — as she “navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.” The third season of Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens debuts on April 26… (Trailer contains censored and uncensored profanity.)

Deadline reports that Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams have joined the cast of the third Deadpool movie, reprising their roles as Dopinder and Blind Al from the first two Marvel films. They join Ryan Reynolds as the titular wise-cracking superhero, along with Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and franchise newcomers Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen. Deadpool 3, both DP and Wolverine’s first official foray into the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe, hits theaters on November 8, 2024. Disney is the parent company of ABC News…

FX is working on a spinoff of the hit drama series Snowfall, potentially starring Gail Bean reprising her Wanda character from the original series, sources tell Deadline. The spinoff is reportedly a continuation of the original story “set in 1990s Los Angeles as South Central transitions out of the crack era into the gangster rap business, with areas heavily infested by gangs led by the Bloods and Crips.” Wanda would serve as the link between the original show and the spinoff, which is expected to introduce other main characters, according to the insiders…

