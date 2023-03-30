Thursday, March 30, 2023
Netflix reunites star-studded cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’ for anime adventure

‘Pilgrim’ cast members with Wright (center) — FilmMagic/FilmMagic

On Thursday, Netflix revealed it has snagged the full cast of the 2010 cult hit Scott Pilgrim vs. The World for an anime series set in that world.

Edgar Wright, who directed the anime and video-game inspired live action film, is bending the movie back into the animation genre that inspired it, executive producing Scott Pilgrim: The Anime.

Also back on board are Michael Cera voicing his title role of Scott Pilgrim; Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers); Chris Evans (Lucas Lee); Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers); Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim); Brie Larson (Envy Adams); Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel); Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells); Alison Pill (Kim Pine); Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram); Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves); Mae Whitman (Roxy Richter); Johnny Simmons (Young Neil); Mark Webber (Stephen Stills); and Ellen Wong (Knives Chao).

Based on the graphic novel series, the 2010 movie centered on awkward Scott’s attempts to defeat the Seven Evil Exes of his love, Ramona Flowers. And although it was a dud at the box office, in the years since it has become a fan favorite.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

