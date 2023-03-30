Rebel Wilson says she was “dumped” by a famous woman before meeting fiancée Ramona Agruma

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Speaking on the U Up? podcast, Rebel Wilson explained that she was “dumped” by a famous, apparently closeted woman before she met her now-fiancée, Ramona Agruma.

The Pitch Perfect star, 43, explained the “dalliance” with the other woman, whom she didn’t name for privacy reasons, fizzled, but credits it for her current relationship.

“I met a woman and had, like, feelings for her, which totally came as a blindside,” Rebel recalled. Seeing as her dating life had previously been limited to “dudes,” Wilson said she was nervous.

“It was so embarrassing,” Rebel said, describing how they were “hanging out as friends” in her apartment at the time. “I said the words, ‘I don’t want to offend you, but are you interested in women?'”

She recalled, “I’ve never had a conversation like that because I was normally just dating dudes, and never had to talk about sexuality and stuff,” she admitted.

The feelings were mutual.

However, the person she was referring to wanted to keep her sexuality out of “the public eye” for the sake of her career. Rebel said eventually she “kinda got dumped.”

However, the actress credited “that whole experience with opening my heart up” to a same-sex relationship.

After the celebrity dating app Raya didn’t work out for her, a mutual friend introduced Rebel to Ramona, “thinking it might just be a friendship thing, but then it progressed.”

The experience of looking for love led Rebel to start a new dating app called Fluid, for people whose attractions don’t necessarily “tick a box.”

She noted, “If your preferences start changing,” the app changes along with you.

Rebel and Ramona’s relationship made headlines in 2022, as the actress simultaneously came out.

The Disney fan couple were engaged last month in front of Cinderella’s castle in Disneyland.

