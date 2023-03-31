Saturday, April 1, 2023
HomeNewsEntertainment'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' already finding box office treasure
Entertainment

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ already finding box office treasure

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Paramount Pictures

Flying high off of strong word of mouth and an even stronger 90% on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Paramount’s roleplaying game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves already scored a box office feat.

Variety reports an impressive $5.6 million from Thursday night sneaks alone, one of the strongest sneak peek performances of the year.

The movie, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith and features more references to the game than you can shake a bag of 20-sided dice at, will have to face off with Keanu Reeves‘ hit John Wick: Chapter 4.

That said, the Thursday night screenings foretell good news for the swords-and-sorcery pic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
SROs to be added to all Henry County Schools
Next article
Cloudy, rainy, windy and 73 today
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Obituaries

Cloudy, rainy, windy and 73 today

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR POSTS

Local scoreboard

Community Calendar

Obituaries

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE