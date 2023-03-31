‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ already finding box office treasure

Paramount Pictures

Flying high off of strong word of mouth and an even stronger 90% on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Paramount’s roleplaying game adaptation Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves already scored a box office feat.

Variety reports an impressive $5.6 million from Thursday night sneaks alone, one of the strongest sneak peek performances of the year.

The movie, which stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith and features more references to the game than you can shake a bag of 20-sided dice at, will have to face off with Keanu Reeves‘ hit John Wick: Chapter 4.

That said, the Thursday night screenings foretell good news for the swords-and-sorcery pic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.