Community Calendar

Friday, March 31

Patrick Henry Saddle Club Fun Show #1 at 7 p.m., 50 Clovehill Drive in Bassett.

Saturday, April 1

Bassett Band Boosters Spring Craft Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bassett High School.

Community Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Ararat Ruritan Club.

Storytime and Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. at the Spencer Penn Centre.

Easter painting at 10 a.m. with Gina Elgin at the Mica Road Baptist Church in Ridgeway. $25, call 276-224-0029 to register.

Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. at the Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Avenue.

Monday, April 3

“Just Call Granny” Summer Activity Resource Fair for families of grandparents raising grandchildren from 1-4 p.m. at the TAD Space Uptown.

Wednesday, April 5

Community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 to reserve your meal.

Friday, April 7

Easter Egg Hung, 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park. More than 7,500 prize-filled eggs. Sponsored by Henry County Parks and Recreation.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will kickoff “Sounds on the Square,” the 2023 Uptown First Friday Series, on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7 p.m. on the Plaza of the Historic Henry County Courthouse with “The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.” Admission is free. Beginning at 5:30 P.M., Scuffle Hill Brewing Company will serve craft beers and food will be for sale. Bring a blanket or lawn chair.

Wednesday, April 19

The Garden Club of Virginia’s annual Historic Garden Week home and garden tours will be conducted from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance at VAGardenWeek.org or at Piedmont Arts and $35 the day of the event.

Saturday, April 22

The Spencer-Penn Centre will hold its annual Pig Cookin’ from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature a BBQ contest, cruise-in, bingo and craft and vendor booths, and concessions. Admission is free.

Thursday, May 25

Rooster Walk 13 at Pop’s Farm, May 25-28.