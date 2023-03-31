Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

James Matthew Akridge, died Monday. A visitation will be held on Saturday, from 12-1 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home in Bassett with a funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Akridge Family Cemetery in Bassett.

James Blair Draper, 78, of Martinsville, died Thursday. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Virginia Matherly Foley, 83, of Bassett, died Tuesday. The funeral will be held on Friday, at 1 p.m. at Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will be at Henry Memorial Park immediately following the service. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service.

Adrian Orlando Hairston, 55, of Martinsville, died March 23. The funeral will be Saturday, at 12 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Leonia Mae Deering Hairston, 90, died Thursday. A visitation service will be held on Tuesday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Christ Temple United Holy Church, Axton. Burial will follow at the Danville Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Monday, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Dawn Hall, 40, of Bassett, died Tuesday. A visitation will be held on Friday, from 6-7 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service. Burial will be private.

William “Soda Pop” King, 72, of Martinsville, died March 21. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at 1 p.m. at Fayette Street Christian Church in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Friday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1-3 p.m. at the home. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

Calvin Clay Preston, 58, of Martinsville, died March 24. The funeral will be Friday, at 1 p.m. at The Pentecostal Assembly Building. Burial will follow at the Preston Family Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Sammie L. Seaton, 70, of Collinsville, died March 17. Visitation will be Monday, at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral will be at noon at Hairston Funeral Home. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m.

Norma Jean Watkins Seay, 83, of Martinsville, died Tuesday. A visitation service will be held on Monday, at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Lydia Hermione Simmons, 64, of Martinsville, died Wednesday. The memorial service will be Sunday, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service with the visitation thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Tabitha Carol Taylor, 54, of Cascade, died Wednesday. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow the service at Wilson Family Cemetery in Axton. Norris Funeral Services is in charge.

Hattie Francis Martin Turner, 91, of Bassett, died March 26. A graveside service will be held at Old Center Church cemetery on Good Friday, April 7, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the graveside one hour prior to the service. Bassett Funeral Service is in charge.