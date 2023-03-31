SROs to be added to all Henry County Schools

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Public Schools have always placed student and staff safety as a top priority. Henry County Public Schools has long had in place and regularly adds to its multi-layered security features to ensure the safety of all schools. This includes School Resource Officers (SROs) in all middle and high schools, at the Center for Community Learning, and a designated elementary SRO who rotates to each of the division’s nine elementary schools.

Through a collaborative effort with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Public Schools, and Henry County government, the school division will have additional SROs onsite at all Henry County schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. The entities are collaborating to strengthen preparation for any potential event that might threaten the safety of students or staff by instituting SROs in all schools for the 2023-2024 school year and years to come.