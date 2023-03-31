Saturday, April 1, 2023
‘The Last of Us’ reportedly swapping locations for second season

HBO/Liane Hentscher

HBO Max’s hit The Last of Us is on the move. According to Deadline, the production of the video game adaptation will shift from Alberta, Canada, to Vancouver for its second season.

Alberta subbed for Austin, Boston, Kansas City, Colorado and Wyoming as Pedro Pascal‘s Joel and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie made their way across the post-apocalyptic U.S.

But the trade speculates that Vancouver’s environments are a better stand-in for the Pacific Northwest, a major location in the bestselling video game’s sequel.

The drama was renewed for a second frame after just two episodes aired to record numbers on HBO and its streaming service, HBO Max.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

