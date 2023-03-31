Mostly cloudy, windy and 67 today

National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

Strong winds Saturday into Saturday night could cause isolated downed trees and power lines.

Forecast discussion:

A large low-pressure system over the Plains will move east today and tonight, pushing a cold front through the region on Saturday along with showers and strong wind. Cooler weather and dry high pressure are on tap for Sunday and Monday under high pressure. Another low-pressure system brings the next chance of precipitation by the middle of next week.

In the forecast:

There is a 30% chance of showers today and tonight. Mostly cloudy and windy with a high of 67 and a low of 60 and gusts up to 26 mph. Saturday the chance of rain grows to 60%, but gradual clearing with a high of 76. Still breezy with gusts up to 26 mph. Mostly clear and windy Saturday night with a low of 41 and gusts up to 37 mph.