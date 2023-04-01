Saturday, April 1, 2023
3 dead, 2 injured in Daytona Beach car crash: Officials

By WHEE Staff
Reza Estakhrian via Getty Images

(FLORIDA)– Three people were killed and two were injured when a car lost control and slammed into a tree in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

All five people were in the same car.

The three deceased died instantly, according to the fire department. One victim had been ejected from the car, officials said. The two people injured were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Police shut down the road where the crash happened to conduct their investigation, and the roadway has since been reopened.

The fire department said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

