Saturday, April 1, 2023
Cloudy, rainy, windy and 73 today

Showers with a high of 78 today
National Weather Service

Hazardous weather outlook:

A wind advisory is in effect until midnight tonight.

Forecast discussion:

A large low-pressure system crossing the Great Lakes today will push a cold front through the region along with showers and very strong wind. Cooler weather and dry high pressure are on tap for Sunday and Monday under high pressure. Another low-pressure system brings the next chance of precipitation by the middle of next week.

In the forecast:

There is a 70% chance of rain today, otherwise cloudy, then gradual clearing and breezy with a high of 73 and gusts up to 40 mph. Clear and breezy tonight with a low of 40 and gusts up to 39 mph. On Sunday it will be sunny with a high of 63, mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 40 and mostly sunny on Monday with a high of 69.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
