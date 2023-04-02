Sunday, April 2, 2023
Local

High winds cause power outages

By WHEE Staff
Heavy winds Saturday cause power outages across region
Heavy winds Saturday left many local areas without power. Electrical service has been restored gradually Saturday night and throughout Sunday.
