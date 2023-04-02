HomeNewsLocalHigh winds cause power outages Local High winds cause power outages By WHEE Staff April 2, 2023 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Heavy winds Saturday cause power outages across regionHeavy winds Saturday left many local areas without power. Electrical service has been restored gradually Saturday night and throughout Sunday. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleTrump’s lawyer on Tuesday arraignment: ‘I just don’t know what to expect to see’Next articleJohn Fetterman speaks publicly for first time since hospitalization, treatment for depression WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Train fatally strikes a pedestrian April 2, 2023 Dailies Sunny and 63 today April 2, 2023 Local SROs to be added to all Henry County Schools March 31, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Local scoreboard April 2, 2023 Train fatally strikes a pedestrian April 2, 2023 Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator’s mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder April 2, 2023 Active weather pattern to bring range of hazards across the country April 2, 2023 Load more Recent Comments