A Danville resident was killed Sunday morning, April 2, as a result of being struck by a passenger train.

An Amtrak passenger train was traveling northbound near Selma and Lanier Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. when Cedric Coles, 39, was struck and killed. He was pronounced dead by the Danville Life Saving Crew at the scene. Coles’ next of kin have been notified.

The incident is under investigation by the Danville Police Department and Amtrak’s Office of Investigations.