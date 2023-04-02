Sunday, April 2, 2023
Sunny and 63 today

National Weather Service

Forecast discussion:

High pressure will build across the region today, with winds diminishing. Overall, expect fair but cool weather throughout the day. A weak upper-level disturbance is forecast to pass across the area Monday associated with cloud cover and a few sprinkles. A more robust system is expected later in the week with low pressure bringing clouds and wetting precipitation to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

In the forecast:

Sunny today with a high of 63, mostly clear overnight with a low of 41 and a 20% chance of rain Monday afternoon, otherwise partly sunny with a high of 67 and winds gusting up to 20 mph. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a low of 50, mostly sunny on Tuesday with a high of 77 and winds gusting up to 20 mph, and partly cloudy with a low of 59 Tuesday night.

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
