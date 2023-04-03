Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows.”
The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.
Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:
“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead
“Crazy On You” – Heart
“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow
“In the Meantime” – Spacehog
“Reasons” – Earth, Wind and Fire
“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips
“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More
“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC
“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper
“San Francisco” – The Mowgli’s
“Poor Girl” – X
“This Is the Day” – The The
“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys
“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + The Machine
“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen
“I Will Dare” – The Replacements
“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone
