HomeNewsEntertainmentBruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol....
Entertainment

Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
10
Marvel Studios

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows.”

The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.

Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead
“Crazy On You” – Heart
“Since You Been Gone” – Rainbow
“In the Meantime” – Spacehog
“Reasons” – Earth, Wind and Fire
“Do You Realize??” – The Flaming Lips
“We Care a Lot” – Faith No More
“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC
“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” – Alice Cooper
“San Francisco” – The Mowgli’s
“Poor Girl” – X
“This Is the Day” – The The
“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” – Beastie Boys
“Dog Days Are Over” – Florence + The Machine
“Badlands” – Bruce Springsteen
“I Will Dare” – The Replacements
“Come and Get Your Love” – Redbone

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
School officials were told 1st grader had gun before he shot teacher: Lawsuit
Next article
Irvo Otieno’s death ruled a homicide: Autopsy
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
I enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO.
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National Weather Service
High pressure will maintain primarily dry and seasonal weather today. The high will gradually shift to off the southeast coast this weekend while a front moves in from the northwest. This will be our next bonafide opportunity for showers and thunderstorm, especially by Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.