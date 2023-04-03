In Brief: Marvel Studios drops ‘Secret Invasion’ trailer, and more

Disney+ dropped the trailer for Marvel Studios’ espionage thriller Secret Invasion on Sunday. The series focuses on the shape-shifting Skrulls, who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson reprise their respective MCU roles as Maria Hill and Nick Fury, along with Ben Mendelsohn — reprising his role as Skrull Talos. Secret Invasion — also starring Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott — premieres June 21. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News…

Variety reports Empire alum Taraji P. Henson is joining the cast of ABC’s Abbott Elementary. She’ll play the mother of Quinta Brunson‘s character, Janine. The casting was revealed during a panel for the show that featured stars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis in person, with Janelle James and Chris Perfetti appearing via Zoom. Brunson appeared in a pre-taped message. The show also acknowledged Henson’s arrival on the show in a tweet on Saturday. Her character will debut in the April 12 episode, titled “Mom,” airing at 9 p.m. ET…

Sharon Acker, the actress best known for playing Lee Marvin’s unfaithful wife in the 1967 film Point Blank and the right-hand woman Della Street opposite Monte Markham on a 1970s reboot of Perry Mason, died March 16 in a retirement home in her native Toronto, Canada, her daughter Kim Everest, a casting director, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. She was 87. Original Star Trek fans may also remember Acker for her role as Odona, a desperate woman from an overpopulated planet, on the third-season episode “The Mark of Gideon” in 1969. She also appeared in episodes of The Wild Wild West, Get Smart, and It Takes a Thief…

