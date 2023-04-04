HomeNewsLocalArrest made in 2022 homicide Local Arrest made in 2022 homicide By WHEE Staff April 4, 2023 0 4 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Arrest made in Henry County murderA Martinsville man has been arrested in relation to a shooting death that occurred in November. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBrush fire in FieldaleNext articleIn Brief: ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler turning to crime in ‘City on Fire’, and more WHEE Staffhttps://whee.netI enjoy reading, writing, and radio. KM4ORO. RELATED ARTICLES Local Brush fire in Fieldale April 4, 2023 Local Victims identified in car crash April 4, 2023 Local Ridgeway crash claims life April 4, 2023 - Advertisment - Most Popular Hilaria Baldwin wishes hubby Alec “peace and happiness” for his 65th birthday in kid-filled pic April 4, 2023 Cause of death revealed for Raquel Welch April 4, 2023 Community Calendar April 4, 2023 Obituaries April 4, 2023 Load more Recent Comments